This $12 Cooling Migraine-Relief Tool Has Over 25,000 Reviews & Has Customers Comparing It to ‘Witchcraft’

As migraine sufferers know, when a migraine hits, the world pauses. No matter what we’re doing, you have to put it on pause. It’s debilitating and can really take a toll on one’s mental health. After searching through Amazon, we’ve found quite a few products to battle the pain away. But after searching some more, we found a cult-favorite product that thousands swear by for their migraines.

Per Mayo Clinic, a migraine is defined as “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” with symptoms like “nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.” So for those who don’t get these, you now know how rough they can be. Whether you get them or a friend is suffering with them, this tool may be their next staple for their migraine kit.

The Migrastil Migraine Stick

is a cooling, pain-relieving roll-on that thousands of migraine sufferers have handy to battle the pain. Perfect for migraines and tension headaches. this cooling tool is made with a few essential oils like peppermint, spearmint, and lavender.

Along with that, it’s so easy to use! Per the brand, you must glide a small amount of the roller on your temples and forehead, but you can add as much as you want on your neck. They also noted that you could put it in the fridge for a bit for an extra cooling effect!

With over 25,000 reviews on Amazon that garnered 4.3 stars, thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t stop singing this tool’s praises. One Amazon shopper compared this tool to “witchcraft,” saying: “I have no earthly idea why this works, but it brought me back from the dead after an 11-day headache… The aromatherapy was great, and it dulled my headache enough to restore my will to live. 5/5.”

Another shopper called it “magical,” saying, “I was desperate, so Saturday I ordered your migraine stick. By the grace of Heaven, it arrived a day earlier on Sunday. I used it, and slowly that debilitating headache finally went away!! Thank heavens, ‘cause I had a work day! Thank you for developing this amazing headache relief stick!!”