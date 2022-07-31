This Mindy Kaling-Approved Silk Scrunchie 8-Pack Is Only $6 & Works For Any Hair Type

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Back-to-school shopping is right around the corner. Whether you’ve already started getting everything your little one needs to procrastinating until the last minute (we don’t blame you!), it’s always good to keep a list. Speaking of lists, Mindy Kaling recently collaborated with Amazon to create a list of which products she recommends for your back-to-school shopping.

We always look out for products that are great for both back-to-school and use all year round, no matter the circumstances. Thanks to Kaling’s list, we found quite a few products that fit the bill. When you look at her list, she’s quoted saying, “My kids and I are always on the move; Amazon has so many versatile, stylish, and affordable clothing options fit for all activities and families on the go like mine.”

An eight-pack of silk and satin scrunchies are on the list, which we need to get our hands on ASAP.

The Ivyu Silk Satin Scrunchies Pack

is a set of premium hair ties that claim to not dent or hurt your precious hair. Perfect for any hair type and any user, this set will appease anyone with long hair. Amongst the discounted set are hair ties ranging from cheetah prints to neutral tones, making them perfect for any occasion.

It’s becoming more well-known that satin and silk ponytail holders are the best for your hair because of their smooth, gentle texture.

One Amazon shopper said, “This product holds my hair even through my workouts! When I take it down, there is no pulling or breakage. I LOVE these! I have naturally curly hair, but it also works with my hair straight! Highly recommend!!”

Another Amazon shopper said, “these are truly the best scrunchies ever.” They added, “The value is great first of all. I was looking for silk scrunchies to tie up my hair while I sleep and these are absolutely perfect. Super stretchy for my thick hair. I hate those hair ties that only tie around like twice lol. They’re also really soft and silky and the patterns are freakin adorable. 5 stars all around!!! Buy these!!!”

