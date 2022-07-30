TikTok is Loving These ‘Godsend’ UV Stickers That Take the Guesswork Out of Reapplying Sunscreen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve understood the importance of sunscreen over the years, but one thing that always trips us up is when to reapply. But thanks to TikTok, that issue may be a thing of the past!

While scrolling through TikTok, we found a viral video from Dr. Scott Walter MD (or his tag name denverskindoc), showing a sticker that he claims can help you with sun safety. With over four million views, people ran to Amazon to get these stickers for themselves for the rest of the summer.

The SPOTMYUV UV Stickers

are an ingenious, easy-to-use tool that takes the guesswork out of reapplying sunscreen throughout the day. Regarded as the “world’s first clinically proven UV Detection Sticker,” it can help everyone figure out when to reapply sunscreen based on their skin needs.

All you have to do is apply the purple sticker to your skin and expose it to the sun. After applying it, make sure it turns transparent before you add sunscreen. Then, for the rest of the day, all you have to do is wait for it to turn to purple, indicating to reapply your sunscreen.

Both water resistant and hypoallergenic, only one spot can last one day in the sun!

One Amazon shopper said these stickers are a “godsend,” saying: “We live in South Florida, and just a walk or park time is a potential burning hazard. This is a great visual for me to reapply her sunscreen or make sure she gets in the shade. They’re an absolute essential for parents, especially the “sun goddess” type.”

Another shopper added, “After yet another bad sunburn, even though I’m trying VERY HARD to keep sunscreen on, I bought these. First use was at Disneyland on a 90-degree zero clouds day. This helped so much! I kept an eye (as did my friends) on the dot, so we all knew when to reapply sunscreen, and not one of us got burned. I also used these on a week-long hiking adventure in Utah, where it was also in the 90s with an extreme UV index. None of us got burned, so all in all, this is one of the best inventions!”

