Cameron Diaz Swears By This Highlighter Stick That Shoppers Agree Delivers a ‘Dewy Freshness’ & Hydrating Finish

We said it before, and we’ll say it again: Cameron Diaz is a loyal friend. The actress recently mentioned that she uses the air fryer from close friend Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware brand. But that’s not the only friend whose business she publically supports. Diaz revealed to The Strategist that a favorite item of hers is the Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick. The actress has known the founder of this clean beauty brand for 25 years, even before she started the performance-first makeup line. It may seem simple at first, but this translucent gel highlighter is actually a multipurpose product. It also hydrates the skin to help give the skin a natural dewy look. Diaz confirms this, saying, “it has ingredients like Ayurvedic oil and a grape extract that are soothing, moisturizing, and firming.”

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

Image: Westman Atelier. Courtesy of Westman Atelier.

And who doesn’t want more radiance? Many reviewers are obsessed with how this Westman Atelier product brightens their complexion. “I don’t usually use highlighter, as my T-zone is usually a little oily, but this stuff is amazing and the perfect consistency… love the subtle iridescent glow,” said a reviewer.

Another reviewer added, “Lit Up in Nector gives you the dewy freshness you didn’t know you needed.”

Whereas Diaz said, “as for how it looks on the skin, I like that you don’t really see the highlighter. It’s more of a true glistening of your own skin. The sheen looks like you’re just dewy, not like you’re wearing makeup.”

Available at Nordstrom and Sephora, The Lit Up highlight stick comes in three shades: a glassy iridescent, golden peach, and bronze gold. Although Diaz’s exact shade was not revealed, many reviewers noted that the Lit Up Highlight Stick in Nectar was their favorite.

So if you want a dewy glow in your future, snag this Cameron Diaz-loved highlight stick. Use it throughout the day to flatter your beautiful complexion.