Shoppers Say This Viral ‘No Streak’ Self-Tanner Brand Gives the ‘Fake Tan Of Dreams’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to getting glowing, tan skin, there are a few ways to achieve it. You can book a flight to an Island and lay in the sun for a few days, head to a salon for a spray tan, or use a self-tanner. While the first option is always a good idea, it’s not the quickest way to achieve a kissed-by-the-sun glow. And, spray tans are great, but making it to the appointments takes time, and the maintenance is hard to keep up with. That leaves self-tanners — they’re easy to use, and you can get a gorgeous tan at home.

If the thought of a self-tanner scares you, don’t let it! Gone are the days when tanning mousses leave a streaky mess and orange skin. Thanks to new and improved formulas, tanning at home is better than ever. One self-tanner that shoppers love and is a viral sensation is Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam.

The mousse-like foam has a fast drying formula that dries within two hours so that it doesn’t leave any mess behind. It also hydrates, smooths, and evens out skin tone, thanks to a blend of lotus extract, mango, fig, and cocoa. It also comes in three shades: Light, medium, and dark, making it an ideal match for all skin tones.

Coco and Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

Coco and Eve

Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam $34.90 Buy now Sign Up

One shopper said that the tanner gives the “fake tan of dreams.” They also added, “I never write reviews, but this tan deserves one. It’s honestly the best color and easiest to use tan I’ve come across. […] it also doesn’t go patchy or scaley when coming off. Instead, it just naturally fades – saves you scrubbing with an exfoliator mit after three days of a tan. It lasts so much longer, and you can just reapply as and when you want to. Honestly, just try it! You won’t go back.”

Another happy tanner said, “been using fake tan for about 20 years now and have used many brands. This is by far the best color, lasts the longest, and is the best quality. I highly recommend this tan, and even tho I’m fair, I always go for ultra dark and just leave it on for one to two hours. No need to build the color up.”

A reviewer confirmed that the tanning mousse doesn’t leave your skin with that pesky orange tint. “My favorite thing about Coco & Eve is that it does not make you orange. I have very light skin naturally, and this gives me a lovely olive tone without looking fake. With good prep ahead of time, it looks even better, and I love all the tips they share to get the most out of the product.”

The bottom line is, that you have to try Coco & Eve’s self-tanner. Whether you’re new to at-home tanning or you’re a veteran at getting a self-made glow, this tanner is for everyone.