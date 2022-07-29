Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
This Compact Cutting Board is a ‘Life Saver’ With Prep Work Thanks To Its Special Design

Taylor Jeffries
Image: SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design. Courtesy of SheKnows Jennifer Ciminillo Design.
Small spaces force us to be creative with our organizational skills. But that still proves to be difficult when it comes to the kitchen. There are so many ingredients, appliances, and even decor that needs their own spot. Luckily, Amazon has loads of clever tools to make most of your limited space situation, from a spice organizer to a stackable mixing bowl setBut we’ve found a super convenient kitchen tool that will save you time and space. This natural bamboo cutting board isn’t like any other ones, thanks to its special design. NOVAYEAH’s Bamboo Cutting Board comes with four plastic containers to organize your chopped ingredients. The organizer trays are durable, light, and easy to move.

Did we mention this adorable cutting board is on sale? It’s currently 33 percent off for a limited time, and you can save an extra eight percent off by checking the coupon box on the site’s page.

NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Containers

Image: NOVAYEAH at Amazon. Courtesy of NOVAYEAH at Amazon.

NOVAYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with 4 Containers $39.85 Buy now Sign Up

“I have very little countertop space in my apartment, but I like to cook, and this thing comes in huge for the prep work,” said a reviewer. “Easily slide whatever you’ve finished cutting into one of the plastic containers and then just rotate. [It] definitely change[d] what I thought a cutting board could be.”

Plus, this chopping station is ideal for either left- or right-handed people. All that’s needed is to turn the board around and rearrange the trays as the previous reviewer said.

Prep work also becomes a whole easier with this compact chopping board. The best part? It leaves the countertop mess-free, unlike a typical cutting board. The device features juice groves to catch excess liquids from spilling over. And in addition to its holders, there’s another food storage area. There’s a spacious drop zone on the side, so you can slide the chopped ingredients into a tray through the large opening.

So, it’s time to swap out your old one or stock up on a new chopping surface. Check out this handy bamboo cutting board
at Amazon for just under $40 right now.

