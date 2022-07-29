Summersalt and Kendra Scott Created The Cutest Line of Flattering Swimwear—Here’s What to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s still time to stock up on new swimwear, even in July. And Summersalt just gave us the perfect excuse. The designer swimwear brand teamed up with jewelry brand Kendra Scott to bring the most dazzling summer lineup yet. The two internet-famous brands’ recent collaboration is filled with flattering and chic swimwear for this season. One-pieces, bikinis, and a coverup are all included with a little extra surprise. A few of these styles feature Kendra Scott’s signature chain accent for a radiant touch. Of course, pairing it with your summer jewels will make it looks even more spectacular. It’s a one-of-a-kind collection you’ll definitely want as your go-to fit for the pool or next beach vacation.

The best part about Summersalt swimsuits? They’re luxurious pieces without the steep price for such excellent quality. The trendy swimwear is still not super low-cost, but at least it’s a bit more affordable for a high-end-like piece. With prices starting at $60, this limited-edition collection has plenty of fan favorites for this summer. Take a look below at the bold, yet sophisticated swimwear created by Summersalt and Kendra Scott.

The Belted-Chain Ruched Sidestroke

This comfy one-shoulder style is as glamorous as it gets, thanks to its removable chain belt. For $125, the Belted-Chain Ruched Sidestroke also features an asymmetric open back and sewn-in cups.

The Sidestroke

The Sidestroke is currently one of Summersalt’s best-selling swimsuits — for good reason. It provides exceptional compression to flatter the silhouette, and now it’s available in Kendra Scott’s unique pattern. This bold print is inspired by Kendra Scott’s Bronze Veined Turquoise Magnesite Red Oyster, that’s also offered in a bikini style.

The Belted-Chain Backflip

Instead of its usual fabric belt, the Belted-Chain Backflip still offers a flattering waistline with its updated chain accessory. It’s a flirty swimsuit choice that has a scooped back and plunging v-neckline. And the bikini version looks just as good for the same price.

The Chain-Shoulder Maxi Dress Cover-Up

Did we mention that we can’t get enough of this lovely Capri blue color? Like the rest of the collection swimsuits, the Chain-Shoulder Maxi Dress Cover-Up flaunts this summery shade with chain straps.