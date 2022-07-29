Jennifer Garner Packs Her Kids’ Meals in This Hydro Flask Lunch Box That Comes With ‘Plenty of Room’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to start back-to-school shopping, and Jennifer Garner just gave us a major tip. As a mother of three, the actress surely has plenty of advice on what school supplies to stock up on right now. Matter of fact, she gave fans a sneak peek into her children’s school lunch preparation via Instagram last week. The item that caught our eyes wasn’t all the scrumptious snacks, but rather the enormous lunch box. Trust us, both you and the kids will want it ASAP for the upcoming school year.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

is a super unique lunchbox that features exceptional insulation to keep its content fresh for hours. It’s also super easy to bring everywhere thanks to its quick grip handle and sturdy exterior that’s abrasion- and water-resistant. Plus, the container’s interior makes for easy clean-up. Did we mention that it has a pocket there too? The pocket is the perfect place to store utensils and an ice pack.

Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

Image: Hydro Flask Courtesy of Hydro Flask.

One reviewer vouched for its amazing components, saying, “it is nice and strong, the lunch box is hard-shell and will hold up to being squeezed. The inside is roomy with no compartments, easy to clean and the outside is easily wipeable and true black. [There’s] nice detail to the handle and two-way zipper [that] makes for an easy lunch and a happy kid.”

Another reviewer added, “it keeps my lunch cold and protected. [There’s] plenty of room for a sandwich, shake, […] and two small ice packs.”

But lunch boxes don’t have to just be kids. The Hydro Flask item

is great for adults and children alike as it comes in small, large, and kid-specific sizes. Best of all, this insulated lunch box is offered in so many fun colors, from burnt orange to lime green. The exact style that Garner uses is the Bilberry version, a dark blue shade.

The lunch box is not cheap, to say the least. Prices start at $44.95 for the Jennifer Garner-approved product, but the quality and immense size are unbeatable. Although more colors are available onsite, the container is also offered at Amazon for a quicker delivery.

Start getting back into the school routine with the Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box

. As Garner said, consider it lunchbox handled.

But if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, take a look below at this insulated lunch box that’s under $15.

BNKANG Insulated Lunch Bag

Image: BNKANG at Amazon. Courtesy of BNKANG at Amazon.

Take Amazon’s advice with this insulated lunch box

that’s rated as Amazon’s choice. The $14 bag is portable, durable, and spacious enough for your child’s entire lunchtime meal. But unlike the Hydroflask one, this BNKANG item at Amazon features multiple compartments to keep every snack and utensil organized.