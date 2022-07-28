Jennifer Aniston’s Beloved Hair Care Brand Just Launched an Olaplex Alternative Bond Treatment That Starts at $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Experimenting with hair may seem fun at first, but it’s also dangerous. Split ends, breakage, and dullness are never something to look forward to after it’s done. We’ve all been there, and can each agree that we wished it never happened. Luckily, bond treatments have a magic touch that brings your hair back to its glory days. Olaplex may have one of the most loved bond builders, but we’ve found an alternative that’s just as good. The Jennifer Aniston-approved brand Living Proof recently released the Triple Bond Complex. The leave-in treatment supposedly makes hair eight times stronger, smoother, and shinier after one use. Best of all, it’s great for all hair types and levels of damage.

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

“I love this product! It’s truly making my hair look and feel amazing,” said a reviewer. “I started using this, and I saw results after about two applications after washing my hair. I used two pumps each time, and that seemed to be the perfect amount.

Another reviewer added, “Love it !! I’m totally obsessed with this amazing leave-on treatment [that makes] my hair feels so smooth!!”

The Living Proof product reconstructs hair while protecting against further damage for a starting price of $20. Whereas the 0.5-ounce travel size is that price, the standard size costs slightly more. The 1.5-ounce bottle is $45, but the advanced formula makes it worth the high expense for such a limited amount.

The Triple Bond Complex is distinguished by its patent-pending fortifying technology along with a blended cellular oil that defends hair against thermal, sun exposure, and color fading. Plus, the hair strengthener will last you for a while as you only need to apply it weekly to damp hair. But for better results, Living Proof suggests leaving the bond treatment on for 10 minutes before blow drying. There’s no need to worry about heat damage either. The hair care product offers heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

So, don’t let the protection just stop there. Snag Living Proof’s new Triple Bond Complex to rebuild your hair for an incredibly stronger and smoother feel.