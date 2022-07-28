Get Ina Garten’s Signature Hamptons Style With This White Linen Top That Shoppers Call the ‘Perfect White Button Down’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

By this time, you probably have your favorite summer staples hanging in your closet. You know, the shorts that fit just right, a basic tank, a flowy dress, and a comfortable pair of sandals that you can walk in all day. But one rotating piece you might not have already is the perfect linen button-down

. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far — Amazon shoppers found one that looks just like Ina Garten’s top that she’s always spotted in.

The Minibee Casual Cotton Linen Blouse

is lightweight and has a boyfriend fit. The shirt has the perfect white color, according to customer reviews. Unlike some tops, it actually has a looser fit that doesn’t hug at the body. Instead, it’s flowy and breathable. And, if you don’t want a white shirt, you can grab it in five other colors.

One shopper called the shirt, the “perfect white button down,” before adding, “love this top. I’ve been searching high and low for a comfy breezy white button-down to throw over other tops or button-ups for a more classy look with a great necklace. This was a bit large when I opened it, and I felt minor worry. But I went ahead and washed it in hot and dried on hot with no worry, and the shirt is now perfect!”

“You know, I didn’t think I’d keep this one. Great fit, color not as I envisioned,” another reviewer said. “It’s not a true denim color, not light blue either in between. But I said what the heck and wore it. It is so comfortable!! The double pockets are good for a face mask and a credit card. In the Florida humidity, it is cool.”

Shoppers say that the shirt is just in time for summer. “This material blend is cool to wear during extreme summer days. It may not be as cool as 100% linen, but it’s close. The fit was spot on for me. I have a short torso and wore it tied in the front over a pair of 100% linen pants to an outdoor concert. I will be ordering another color for next year’s summer days,” a final customer wrote.