Walmart Is Having a Massive Sale on School Supplies & Tons of Items Are Under $1

Yes, it’s true: back-to-school season is fast approaching. And if you’re hoping to get ahead of the crowds when shopping this year, then you’ll want to take advantage of Walmart’s back-to-school deals right now.

Walmart currently has a bunch of school supplies available, many of which are on sale for under $1, so you can stock up ahead of the day-before-school-starts panic. From pens and pencils to binders and notebooks, you can shop for everything on your kid’s supplies list without breaking the bank or having to (kindly) elbow your way through the masses at your local office supplies store. And teachers will want to take advantage of these deals, too!

Here are some of the best picks from the Walmart back-to-school sale.

BIC Cristal Xtra Smooth Stic Ball Pen, originally $1.88

Available in black, blue, and red ink, the BIC Xtra Smooth pens are a must-have for teachers and students alike. It’s easy to keep tabs on how much ink you have left thanks to the “Cristal” body and the ink is so smooth you can write for hours on end without your hand breaking a sweat.

Crayola Marker Set, originally $2.44

Every kid needs a pack of markers on hand for coloring! This pack of 10 assorted markers from Crayola has all the must-have colors and you already know the Crayola brand is one you can rely on to last.

Cra-Z-Art Colored Pencils, originally $1.22

If your child prefers colored pencils, the Cra-Z-Art set of 12 pencils has every color they love. Made with thicker leads than other colored pencils, your kid can color away without fear of snapping off the tip.

USA Titanium Premium Yellow No.2 Pencils, originally $4.74

No. 2 pencils are a must-have in every pencil box. You can pick up a pack of 24 USA Titanium No.2 pencils for under $4, and your child will be set for the entire school year (and may even have one or two left to share!).

BIC Xtra-Strong Thick Lead Mechanical Pencils, originally $7.99

Or, skip the sharpener and pick up a pack of the BIC Xtra Strong mechanical pencils instead. This colorful variety pack comes with 24 pencils loaded with 0.9 mm No. 2 lead that is supposedly “break resistant.”

Pen+Gear Composition Notebook, originally $0.88

In need of a notebook? Check out Pen+Gear’s classic college-ruled composition notebook. It comes with 100 sheets of paper and handy science and math tables and charts on the back for your student to reference. College-ruled notebooks are great for high school students!

Pen+Gear Durable View 3-Ring Binder, originally $3.72

If your kid needs a 3-ring binder for every class, then check out the Pen+Gear binders that are going for just over $3 each. They come in a bunch of fun colors so your child can color code their classes.

Sterilite Small Pencil Box

Your student can keep all their supplies in one place with the Sterilite pencil box, which is being sold at Walmart for under $1. It’s big enough to store pencils, pens, markers, erasers, and any other bits and bobs your kid acquires throughout the school year.

Pen+Gear 2-Pocket Poly Folder

Another great tool for color coding classes is the Pen+Gear 2-pocket poly folder. These folders can either be clasped into binders or used on their own and your kid can choose from a handful of fun, bright colors.

Back-to-school shopping has never been less stressful (and less inexpensive). Shop now to take advantage of these school supply deals while items remain in stock!