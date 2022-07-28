Shoppers Say Dermalogica’s Dark Spot Fader Works in Days — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Though normal and natural, signs of aging and acne scarring can put a damper on your self-confidence. And if you’ve been looking for a product that follows through on its promise to lighten dark spots, then you’ve stumbled upon a new holy grail item. Dermalogica’s Age Bright Spot Fader treatment reduces visible skin aging, clears breakouts, and prevents dark spots from occurring.

The Age Bright Spot Fader is a two-in-one spot treatment that reduces the appearance of active breakouts and post-breakout marks. The formula uses salicylic acid to clear the skin and niacinamide and hexylresorcinol to fade post-breakout and age-related dark spots and improve uneven skin tone.

And Dermalogica’s AGE Bright Complex reduces signs of aging and helps skin retain moisture.

“I am 57 with oily acne-prone skin and fighting the signs of aging,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Treatments for aging skin broke me out. I have searched for years for a product to address my specific skincare challenges. This is it! Not only has it abolished my acne, but it has literally erased some very dark age spots … This has changed my skin! Only product that treats my acne prone oily skin with signs of aging!”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “At age 43 my skin has decided to go through some changes! This product erases blemishes, spots, [and] blackheads, OVERNIGHT! Your skin is left looking and feeling better than before….please never stop making it!!”

To see results, use the Dermalogica Dark Spot Fader twice a day on any dark spots or blemishes you want to be cleared up. And like magic, your skin will look healthier, happier, and more youthful in just a few days. Try the Dark Spot Fader and feel more confident in your skin.