Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston Turn to This Cream to Keep Their Skin Looking ‘10 Years Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to luxury skincare, doing your research before you commit to buying a product is key. Since luxury items come with larger price tags, making sure the product will deliver results is a top priority. One proven luxury skincare brand that you can trust to provide visible results for your skin is Augustinus Bader — celebrities like Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston give it their stamp of approval for keeping their skin looking youthful.

Both Markle and Aniston reach for The Rich Cream, which is just as indulgent as it seems. The texture is rich, creamy, and instantly melts into the skin. And when it comes to benefits, this cream takes care of signs of aging and hyperpigmentation, thanks to the brand’s proprietary TFC8 technology that supports cellular renewal. The cream also enhances the skin’s elasticity and prevents “transepidermal water loss – for skin that’s supple, plump, and smooth.” The cream’s results are so potent and visible that shoppers can’t help but share how transformative the product has been for their skin.

“Rich cream? More like miracle cream,” an Augustinus Bader customer wrote. “I’m utterly shocked and massively impressed with the Rich Cream. Never in my life have I ever experienced such a drastic turnaround using any beauty product, let alone a moisturizer.”

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream $280.00 Buy now Sign Up

One shopper called the cream an “essential part of my skincare regime.” They also wrote, “Augustus Bader journey two years ago around my 43 rd birthday. Using it day and night religiously for two years, along with a healthy diet, exercise, great hydration, and adequate sleep it has allowed me to experience a ‘glow up.’ At age 45, I’ve never felt more confident. Thank you!”

“I have been using the rich cream for about three weeks, and I love the results!” Another reviewer said. “My skin is definitely firmer, and the redness has diminished! My fine lines aren’t as noticeable, and I love the way my skin feels! I will definitely purchase more rich cream before I run out of this one!”

Finally, a shopper noted, “this cream is the best investment in my skincare.” Don’t let the price tag hinder you. If the results are as good as celebrities and shoppers claim, you don’t want to miss out. Plus, you can save 20 percent by signing up for an auto-replenish option that makes the cream $224.00.