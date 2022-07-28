If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t noticed, Crocs have come back in a big way, which is great news for those who prefer comfort over style (no offense, Crocs!). But for those who want to get in on the Crocs comfort without giving in to the Crocs look, there’s a new bestselling clog on the scene from Amazon. According to the reviews, the Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs are a “lighter, cheaper, and more comfortable” alternative to the name-brand shoe and don’t draw as much attention as the classic Croc.

Currently available in two slightly different designs — the AM 1761

and the AM1702 — the Amoji clog features a super lightweight and flexible EVA sole with non-slip treads and a perforated upper that keeps your feet cool and comfortable.

These clogs are also 100% waterproof and can be used as water shoes or can be hosed off after a day in the garden or at the beach.

Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs AM1761

Amoji Clogs, Green

“I’m really impressed with these shoes,” one five-star reviewer said about the AM1761s. “I’ve had the much more expensive Crocs and I like these more. Very comfortable with bare feet, nice and airy on the toes, just very nice for the price. Lightweight and no strange straps that cut in and are hard to get in and out of. I recommend them.”

Another reviewer added, “These are so much lighter, cheaper, and more comfortable than Crocs. I just ordered another pair. Perfect for kayaking. I know I’ll be wearing them all the time in the summer. Now in winter, these are my house slippers. Fit me perfectly.”

Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs AM1702

Amoji Clogs, White

And the AM1702s

, which have a slightly different sole that features a bit more grip around the outside, are just as comfy, with one reviewer saying they are perfect for people who don’t love sandals but still want their feet to be cool during the summer.

“I don’t much care to have my toes hanging out of sandals or flip-flops all summer long. And I never could see myself in Crocs…” they wrote. “BUT THESE ARE PERFECT. I can wear them to my office on casual days, step into them when I am soaking wet right out of the pool or coming out of the shower, walk on the beach and then hose the sand right off, etc, etc.”

Now you can hop on the lightweight EVA shoe trend but do so a bit more discreetly.