Cameron Diaz Spilled on Her Favorite Drew Barrymore Product & It’s Not What You’d Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Hollywood best friends, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore are one of our favorite duos. Their bond even preexisted when they co-starred in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels. And as proven in Diaz’s latest interview, the actresses’ friendships continue to stand the test of time. Featured in The Strategist series “What I Can’t Live Without,” Diaz revealed that one of her favorite things is a Drew Barrymore product. The actress swears by the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer. “I always wanted an oven the size of an Easy-Bake that actually worked, and now I have it,” Diaz recently told The Strategist. So, believe it or not, Diaz is just like us. The actress is a huge fan of air fryers, specifically from Barrymore’s cookware line. She appreciates how the appliance looks stunning on the counter and functions exceptionally well.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6QT Touchscreen Air Fryer, Cornflower Blue

Image: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. Courtesy of Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

6QT Touchscreen Air Fryer $89 Buy now Sign Up

The kitchen tool features a large five-pound food capacity that serves up to seven people, although Diaz prefers it for a lesser quantity. “It’s really great for cooking smaller meals, like a couple of pieces of chicken or veggies,” said the actress. “I just throw it all together in the air fryer, and it’s done in minutes.”

The kitchenware brand’s air fryer preheats food up to 50 percent faster than a traditional oven as well as provides faster heat up and cool down times. It has adjustable temperatures that range up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The touch-activated appliance uses little oil to bring flavorful results to plenty of recipes, whether it’s roasted or fried. Its nonstick crisping tray also promotes fast, crispy, and evenly-cooked meals according to the brand.

The Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is sold exclusively at Walmart and is a cost-effective option compared to other air fryers in the market. The device is worth $89 (but only $69 in black) and comes in a few other sleek colors.

We love beautiful friendships as much as we love quality cookware. So, let this Diaz and Barrymore-approved air fryer be your latest favorite appliance in the kitchen.