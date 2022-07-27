Shoppers Are Already Calling This 3-in-1 Skin Perfector a ‘Game-changer’ For Aging Skin — Here’s Why

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tired of skincare products that serve the same purpose? Well, forget everything you thought about beauty before. Nowadays, you no longer have to buy separate products that do the same thing. Instead, it’s now possible to save time, money, and space all at once. Luckily, there are plenty of brands that offer multipurpose skincare to simplify your routine. But to quicken your search, we’ve found one brand that gives you only that. Alleyoop exclusively provides beauty products that do more than one job. A multi-tasking makeup brush, a lip shade with three types of finishes, and a 4-in-1 makeup touch-up pen are just a few items that they have in their arsenal. Recently, the unique brand just dropped a triple threat for your skin’s concern. The Dream Team is a 3-in-1 moisturizer, eye cream, and mask that smooths and hydrates the skin.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“The Alleyoop Dream Team hits it out of the park with the hydration and texture and even brings in things I didn’t even consider like texture and decreased oil on my t-zone,” said a reviewer. “With just two uses, I noticed that my skin seemed firmer, and the fine lines from aging like fine wine, seemed less prominent.”

Alleyoop Dream Team

Image: Alleyoop. Courtesy of Alleyoop.

Dream Team $35 Buy now Sign Up

Like a reviewer said, this multi-use cream is the “dream team that you need.” It deeply nourishes the skin while also tackling skin damage and free radicals. As mentioned before, the Alleyoop cream moisturizes the skin, but it also locks in moisture to help reduce water loss. Best part? The moisturizer feels ridiculously soft and gentle against the skin.

For just $35, the Dream Team is an easy and efficient way to give your skin the moisturizing love it deserves. All that’s needed is to massage it into the face during the morning and night after cleansing. The brand also recommends applying an additional layer to use as a hydrating mask.

“This product is a skincare game changer. Rather than having to purchase a moisturizer and eye cream, the dream team is soft enough for delicate under-eye skin and hydrating enough for my full face.”