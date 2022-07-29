Shoppers Agree This Internet-Famous Hair Mask Is a ‘Miracle’ for Damaged Hair & Split Ends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the summer heats up (and up and up and up!) to sweltering levels, our need to stay completely submerged in a swimming pool, lake, or ocean increases. All that water-logging feels great in the moment, but our hair definitely pays for the constant chlorine and saltwater exposure. If you feel like you have a bale of straw on your head instead of your usual touchable tresses, it might be time to try this Internet-famous hair mask that shoppers agree is a “miracle” for damaged hair and split ends.

The Like a Virgin Hair Masque is a five-in-one treatment that restores and revives dry hair, damaged by styling, heat, dyes, and the environment, to its pure state — so, you know, it’s like a virgin again. How does it perform this Madonna-like miracle? A trademarked ingredient called AcuaSeal® Coconut adds hydration, shine, and softness to the hair, strengthening and repairing hair by preventing breakage and split ends. Meanwhile, shea butter moisturizes and detangles the hair without making it heavy and weighing it down. Linseed improves gloss and texture, making strands silky soft to the touch, and argan oil treats splits ends and tames frizziness. Finally, the hair mask includes fig extract which is full of polyphenols, flavonoids, anthocyanins, omega fatty acids and Vitamin A, B1, and B2. These antioxidant-rich elements neutralize radicals that are present in the environment. Plus, a probiotic extract restores balance for healthier and stronger hair.

Courtesy of Coco & Eve Courtesy of Coco & Eve

With more than 7,500 reviews and an impressive 4.8 stars overall, the Like a Virgin hair mask really does what it claims: It improves hair texture and shine, repairing from the inside out and hydrating from root to tip.

“OMG!!! This is my new favorite hair product!!!” exclaims one incredibly enthusiastic shopper. “I’ve been searching all over for a product that keeps my curls looking healthy, and doesn’t leave my hair feeling heavy on products. I use this in the shower and after 10 mins my hair is soft, smells amazing and hydrated!!”

Now that’s the kind of recommendation that gets us excited, too!

Another fan of the Like a Virgin hair mask cuts straight to the point: “Oh. My. God. Run don’t walk to buy this. Instantaneous difference.”

Tying our sneaker laces now!