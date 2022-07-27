Shoppers Agree This Kristen Bell-Approved Beauty Brand’s Tinted Moisturizer Gives the Perfect ‘Natural’ & ‘Dewy’ Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like us, you’re suspicious of all those “makeup-free” selfies on social media where celebrities of all ages have unbelievably perfect skin. We tend to credit the right lighting and a flattering Instagram filter for the flawless faces, as opposed to the celeb’s inherent superiority. But there may also be another explanation that is technically not makeup: an amazing tinted moisturizer.

Skin tints have become incredibly popular for their ability to even skin tone and give a naturally perfect look. Kristen Bell, for example, recently revealed that she uses one every day as part of beauty regiment: the Saie Slip Tint tinted moisturizer. With multiple awards naming it the out there, this skin tint is a blend of nourishing, skin-loving ingredients that also offers SPF 35 protection. Each shade is crafted to seamlessly blend into a wide range of skin tones and deliver a dewy glow.

It’s active ingredients include hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, licorice root extract to brighten and refine skin, and pansy flower to fight free radicals and deliver antioxidants. One hundred percent mineral zinc-oxide offers clean SPF (UVA/UVB) protection. Plus, it comes in 14 shades, ranging from very light to rich, so you can match your skin tone.

To get dewy skin, use Slip Tint in the morning, over or instead of moisturizer. Apply generously with your fingertips — one to two pumps should do it, — and blend all over.

With almost 2,000 five-star reviews, Kristen Bell isn’t the only one singing it’s praises (though only she can sing like Princess Anna). Slip Tint is “my holy grail, daily use skin tint,” raves one shopper. “It is a super light coverage with a dewy finish. … I recommend to everyone that is looking for a naturally beautiful look.”

“This is my absolute favorite complexion product for summer time,” notes another fan. “It looks so natural and glowy, and I love that it has added sun protection.”

So do we! “Makeup-free” selfie coming up in 3, 2, 1 …