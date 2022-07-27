Celeb-Loved Tula Skincare Has a New Eye Treatment That Shoppers Say ‘Firms Skin’ & ‘Minimizes Dark Circles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Being able to confidently look someone in the eye is a powerful feeling, but when you feel self-conscious about fine lines, wrinkles, and dark circles around your Baby Blues (or browns, or greens) it can make you want to hide behind some oversize Jackie O. shades. While those crow’s feet may be the result of a lifetime of laughs and it’s totally normal for skin to age and change, we can still want to put our best face forward. Luckily, Tula Skincare recently launched a new eye treatment that shoppers say “firms skin” and “minimizes dark circles” like a boss. Celebrities are huge fans of the brand — Mandy Moore swears by the Tula eye balm — so we knew we needed to check it out.

The Tula Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex eye treatment is an intensely hydrating, pillowy cream that replenishes the delicate skin around eyes while you sleep (your skin’s natural recovery cycle) with botanical retinol alternatives, With a proprietary blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance, the overnight complex includes Bakuchiol and eye-firming peptides to help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet, while minimizing the look of dark circles and puffiness. The cream also includes a powerhouse blend of moisturizing ingredients — polyglutamic acid, evening primrose, fermented green tea seed oil. and ceramides — to intensely hydrate and nourish. Chamomile and green algae help soothe skin around the eye area.

To achieve the best results, use nightly, applying a small amount and concentrating your application on the under eye. Excess product can be applied to the orbital area, including your brow bone and upper eyelids. According to company testing, after just one night, more than 90 percent of users agreed their eye area felt more hydrated, nourished, and supple. After four weeks of use, a whopping 100 percent agreed their eye area looked and felt smoother and soothed. Plus, 90 percent agreed this product improved their skin’s texture and 83 percent agreed their eyes looked “like they had a full night’s sleep.”

Though the Tula Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex has only been on the market for a little more than a month, it has already racked up dozens of great reviews from online shoppers. “”It feels like pillows for my eyes!” raved one, while another exclaimed, “This eye cream is amazing! I love the creaminess of it and how my skin just drinks it in. It feels so wonderful when I put the cream around my eyes it makes my lines fade away. Plus it has a really pretty scent.”

Sounds too good to be true? This shopper’s comments convinced us the hype is real: “My dark mom circles are a thing of the past,” revealed happy shopper Stephanie. “I’m a new mom, rolling up on my first year of motherhood. I’ve been powering through sleepless nights for almost a year. Not to mention genetically dark under eyes to top it off. I’ve been using this cream almost every night for about a month and my dark circles are almost completely gone. They’ve never been this light in my ENTIRE life!”

Hooray for the magic that is Tula!