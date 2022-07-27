Here’s How to Save The Most Money on a PS5 & Get The Best Bang For Your Buck

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shopping for the Playstation 5 can be tough, but there’s no doubt that you can find the absolute best deals online. In fact, QVC has some of the best bundle deals to score cheap PS5 consoles that you can even make payments on over time. Plenty of PS5 bundle options at QVC have easy pay available so you can take it home ASAP and pay it off in monthly installments.

The PS5 console is one of Sony’s most popular gaming systems to date. If you’re unfamiliar with all the fuss, a 2022 review from Tom’s Guide breaks down why gamers are so obsessed. ““The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before,” wrote Tom’s Guide.

If you’re ready to scoop one up for yourself, there are some great bundle deals going on at QVC, and most of them are all under $1,000. We’ve rounded up the best bundle deals to pick up now, including ones that are available on easy pay.

Courtesy of QVC.

PS5 Console w/ Uncharted: Nathan Drake, Accessories & Voucher

This bundle comes with a wireless controller, stand, and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. You can even take it home ASAP and make just three easy pay payments of $316.66 in monthly installments.

PS5 Console w/ Uncharted: Nathan Drake, Accessories & Voucher $949.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of QVC.

PS5 Console w/ Horizon West Game Token, 2 Games, Voucher

If you’re an Avengers fan, pick up this bundle that’s seriously discounted. It includes a PS5, wireless controller, a Horizon Forbidden West download voucher, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, The Nioh Collection and two additional vouchers. Plus, you’ll get a stand to keep everything organized. Now you can save over $100 with this deal (that includes easy pay!) at QVC.

Horizon Forbidden West download voucher, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, The Nioh Collection, dual charging dock, silicone sleeve, and two vouchers $899.96 (originally $1,049.76) Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of QVC.

PS5 Horizon West w/ GTA V, Headphones & Vouchers