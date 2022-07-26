J. Lo’s Go-To Workout Sneakers Are Back in Stock at Nordstrom & They’re Nearly 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lately, Jennifer Lopez’s life has been anything but calm. She’s used to always being on the move, whether it’s leading multiple projects or her recent marriage to actor Ben Affleck. But if you’re wondering what a typical day is for the superstar, then the answer is within close reach. A current staple in her everyday routine is a pair of Nike running shoes. Lopez has been wearing these workout sneakers on repeat, you’ll want to once you hear this news. The Nike Aire Presto Sneakers are currently on sale during Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale. The footwear quickly sold out at the beginning of the retailer’s major sale, but now it’s back and freshly stocked. Hurry, though, they’re only 25 percent off for a few more days, and they’re selling out fast again.

Nike Air Presto Sneaker

Image: Nike Courtesy of Nike.

The Nike Air Presto Sneakers have been a fan favorite for many since they first debuted in 2000. The sock sneakers feel super comfy and lightweight for any high-performance exercise. They feature the Nike Air technology that provides flexibility and spring without compromising structure. The runners’ innovative cushioning also helps to absorb impact and consistently distributes weight.

“Stylish, comfortable, this is my fourth pair in this style,” said a reviewer. “I love the way they feel, and they are super light. I will definitely get more once cooler colors come out.”

When it comes to an active lifestyle like J. Lo’s, the Nike Air Presto Sneakers are the perfect fit. Snag these marked-down workout shoes now while sizes are still available at Nordstrom.

