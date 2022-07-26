Bethenny Frankel’s Favorite Stick Foundation Is Being Called a ‘Magic Wand’ by Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel is finally spilling about her favorite makeup of all time. In a July 25 TikTok video, Frankel shared what her favorite stick foundation formula is, and it’s a high-end brand that she believes is worth the investment.

“My favorite stick foundation is Westman Atelier,” Frankel said in the video. “It is creamy. It is upscale. I know people like the Wet n Wild, [but] it’s like comparing apples and orangutans. This is just elevated and creamy and not drying and not spackle-y, and it’s amazing and I love it.”

Frankel, more specifically, is talking about the Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick, which you can find at Nordstrom for $68. It comes in 21 shades, and as Frankel said, it’s a luxurious and creamy all-in-one foundation and concealer stick with medium-to-full buildable coverage. It’s a clean formula rich in antioxidants and soothing ingredients like vegetable-derived squalane, which helps prevent moisture loss and restores your skin’s suppleness, camellia seed oil, which protects skin from environmental pollutants, and phytosphingosine, which soothes and provides antibacterial properties.

And Frankel isn’t the only one who swears by this formula. One five-star reviewer called the Vital Skin stick foundation a “magic wand.” They wrote, “Compares with [Giorgio Armani] Luminous Silk, truly hard to pick a favorite between the two. Keep in mind this will leave your skin RADIANT.”

“It was almost [an] exact match to my skin tone,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I have sensitive skin. I did not break out all.” They wrote that the product went on smoothly, blended easily and a little foundation goes a long way.

The makeup and skincare wizard has spoken! Try this Frankel-approved foundation stick for yourself to see what all the hype is about and prepare to never go back to your old formula again.