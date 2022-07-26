You Can Save Over $50 on These Cooling Bamboo Sheets That Shoppers Call ‘Better Than Silk’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing worse than sweating all through the night tangled up in synthetic sheets. That’s why it’s time to make the swith to 100% bamboo sheets that actually feel cooler and softer than silk, according to one reviewer. Hotel Sheets Direct sheet sets are currently on sale on Amazon today, and you can save up to $50 on 4-piece sets of luxurious-feeling bamboo viscose.

Available in 15 colors and sizes ranging from Twin XL up through California King, Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets

are incredibly soft and OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified, meaning they’re totally free from harmful substances and materials.

Each set comes with 2 pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a deep-pocket fitted sheet that can fit around a 15-inch mattress. Plus, these sheets are thermoregulated, meaning hot sleepers stay cool all year round, and they’re moisture-wicking, so no more sweat-soaked pajamas.

Hotel Sheets Direct 100% Bamboo Sheets — Queen, originally $119

Image: Hotel Sheets Direct. Image: Hotel Sheets Direct

Buy Now $67.20 Buy now Sign Up

“I got the King-size navy blue Direct Hotel Sheets and I got two extra pillow cases from Lillysilk,” one reviewer wrote. “I would think silk is better than bamboo. Nope. The Hotel Direct sheets are better than silk in the way it looks and feels. It is beautiful!”

And even super-soft Egyptian cotton can’t stand up to these sheets. “I have tried Egyptian cotton and a few other high end sheets that cost double what these did and these are by far much better!” another reviewer wrote. “Amazing feeling sleeping with these. Don’t bother with microfiber or cotton of any type because bamboo feels like the perfect material to make sheets out of!!! Impressed by the quality too for the price not bad at all!!!”

A Queen-size set of the Hotel Sheets Direct sheets usually costs $119, but you can snag a set today for just under $68. This deal will only last for a few hours, so grab a set before they’re gone!