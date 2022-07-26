This Celebrity & Dermatologist-Approved Brand’s Retinol Moisturizer ‘Reverses Wrinkles’ — & It’s On Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to preserving our skin, many will tell you to stay out of the sun, drink water, and focus on your skincare routine. Those tips do work, but in case you didn’t know, you need to add a retinol-based product into your nightly skincare lineup too. Retinol is the key to a smooth, even, and youthful-looking complexion. And if you’re looking for one, we recommend giving this one from Paula’s Choice a chance — it’s on sale now!

Paula’s Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol renews skin and reduces signs of aging. The multi-tasking moisturizer also hydrates, firms, and leaves the skin with a radiant glow. How? The moisturizer contains retinol, one of skincare’s most powerful ingredients for fading lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and even calming acne. And if you’re new to retinol, note that the formula has a 0.01% concentration so that it won’t irritate your skin. The moisturizer is easy to use, just apply a dime-sized amount to your skin and massage it in. It should be used as the final step in your skincare routine, and only at night. During the day, make sure to apply an SPF during the day to combat any reactions that the retinol may cause when exposed to the sun.

Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice Resist Barrier Repair Moisturizer with Retinol $28.00, originally $35.00 Buy now Sign Up

“This product is amazing. I had virtually no skin routine throughout my 20s, and as soon as I hit 30, I started seeing wrinkles and fine lines coming in fast on my forehead,” one reviewer said. “I began a strict regimen with Paula’s Choice products ending every day with this product. Now at 31, all the fine lines are gone. And my skin is soft and smooth.”

Another shopper said, “I have acne-prone, sensitive skin, so I was hesitant at first to use this. However, it moisturizes my skin perfectly without causing me to break out or irritate my skin in any way. I’ve also noticed my skin looking a lot firmer, and post-acne marks are fading. My new go-to moisturizer, and I’d definitely recommend it!”