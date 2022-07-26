This Bestselling At-home Wax Kit Is Nearly 50% Off Today, & It’s ‘Super Easy for Beginners’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For those of you who have gotten a bad wax before, you know just how painful and scarring (literally and metaphorically) it can be. What if you could get the perfect wax at home and for way less money? Amazon is currently offering a 45%-off deal on the Lifestance Waxing Kit

, which shoppers say is incredibly easy to use and totally beginner-friendly.

Great for tackling eyebrows, underarms, and any other unwanted facial or body hair, the Lifestance Waxing Kit comes with two different types of wax beans. The blueberry beans are formulated for sensitive skin and coarse hair located around the bikini or Brazilian area. And the lavender beans are for general use all over your body.

The kit comes with all the tools needed for a professional wax, including four packs of beans, the wax warmer, 20 applicator sticks, 5 oil packs, 5 collars, gloves, and 20 rings.

Lifestance Waxing Kit, originally $45.99

Image: Lifestance Image: Lifestance

Buy Now $25.49 Buy now Sign Up

“At first, I was skeptical about this since I always go to the salon to get my eyebrows done,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “But lemme tell ya, after purchasing this item I will never drop another dime getting my eyebrows done. This waxing kit is SUPER easy to use for beginners like me. It took me a couple [of] tries to get the hang of it but I received fantastic results for my first use! Highly recommend!”

And the wax never sticks to your skin — just the hair. “This waxing kit is amazing! I’m kicking myself for spending so much in the salons all this time,” they said. “I tested a spot on my ankle because I was afraid of burning myself but it was perfect! I can’t tell you there isn’t any pain. You’re ripping hair out by the root, it’s going to hurt, but just for a second! Pain goes instantly away.”

So break up with your waxing salon and fall in love with the Lifestance Waxing Kit from Amazon. It’s on sale today only for just over $25, so act now to get in on this great deal.