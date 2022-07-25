Tula’s Newest Launch Is a 3-in-1 ‘Acne Allstar’ That Leaves Skin Soothed & Balanced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When shoppers and editors can’t stop talking about a particular beauty brand, it’s hard not to pay attention. Especially when the brand’s products are proven to work time and time again. One skincare brand we can’t get enough of? Tula. The internet-famous skincare guru, is known for its effective formulas that are packed with brand-specific prebiotic and probiotic extracts that maintain the skin’s health and balance. Tula has tons of products that shoppers love for clear skin, but now there’s a new skincare superstar in the family. Meet the Acne Allstar — a 3-in-1 acne cleanser, mask, and spot treatment.

The latest launch from Tula is a 3-in-1 product that acts as a cleanser, mask, and spot treatment. So how does it work? The multi-tasker contains sulfur, a potent ingredient that targets and heals acne, and bacteria that causes breakouts. There is also willowbark and green tea which soothes and tones the skin. Lastly, the formula is completed with a proprietary S6Pro Complex that has a “super six blend of prebiotics & probiotic extracts” that keeps your complexion balanced and clear.

Tula Acne Allstar

Tula

Acne All-Star 3-in-1 Acne Cleanser, Mask & Spot Treatment $38 Buy now Sign Up

Even though the new 3-in-1 doesn’t have any reviews just yet, if it’s anything like Tula’s other best-sellers, it’s sure to be a hit with shoppers. One reviewer spoke about The brand’s Hydrating Day & Night Cream and called it the “best cream ever,” before adding, “Absolutely the best face cream I have ever used! I have dry, dull, aging skin, and this has helped me tremendously. So hydrating and lasts all day. Perfect night cream too. I wake up with amazing skin. So happy I found this!”

Another shopper also raved bout Tula’s Triple Vitamin C Serum and said that it made a “noticeable difference within days.” They also wrote, “I feel such a difference in my skin now that I am using this product. People have actually commented on how my skin has improved, and it looks like I am glowing. After I apply this product, I have my skin immediately tighten. I highly recommend it.”

If you want to give Tula’s impressive and effective formula a try, add the Acne Allstar to your cart now, before it’s too late!