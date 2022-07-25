This Sunday Riley Skincare Set Saves You $80 — & It Includes the Eye Cream Drew Barrymore Calls an ‘Instantaneous Game Changer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Undoubtedly, much of Drew Barrymore’s gorgeous glow can be credited to her bubbly personality. The actress, TV talk show host, and mom of two practically exudes joy — and really, whose skin doesn’t look better when paired with bright eyes and a big happy smile? But Barrymore is also something of a skincare aficionado, and she credits her glowing skin to a bevy of beauty products, too, from affordable drugstore finds to more upscale lotions and potions. One brand that falls in that latter camp is Sunday Riley, and we’ve got good news for anyone who, like Barrymore (and me!) is a fan or has wanted to try it: QVC has Sunday Riley on sale right now — including a can’t-miss deal on the Sunday Riley Grand Collection 6-Piece Skin-Care Kit.

The six-piece set includes everything you need to get a gorgeous glow like our girl Drew — including two products that she swears by: Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment for exfoliating, and Auto Correct Eye Cream, which she calls an “instantaneous game changer.” (On a personal note, I’m a long-time Good Genes fan and, having tried the Grand Collection, am now an Auto Correct convert as well!) There’s also Ceramic Slip cleanser, C.E.O. Brightening Vitamin C Serum, the new C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamic C Cream, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum.

QVC normally sells the set for $265 (and if you purchased each item individually you’d set yourself back a whopping $420!) but right now you can get these goodies for $185. But don’t delay, because the set has already sold out once, and this sale price is only good through the end of July.