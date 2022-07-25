Kerry Washington Uses This Amazon Retinol Serum That Shoppers Say ‘Diminishes Deep Wrinkles’ & It’s Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, there’s plenty of skincare designed to counteract aging. But when a major Hollywood celebrity endorses a particular product, then we know it’s definitely worth a try. Actress Kerry Washington recently revealed a few of her beauty essentials in an exclusive interview with People. And as a brand ambassador for Neutrogena, it’s no surprise that one of her go-to products is from this skincare brand. During her evening routine, Washington swears by Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+.5% Power Serum

. The retinol serum renews her skin thanks to its potent formula that contains the highest-over-the-counter dosage of retinol. She eases any concerns with the controversial ingredient by saying, “it’s very safe and user-friendly, so it doesn’t scare me.”

This Kerry Washington-approved serum

targets deep wrinkles and stubborn, deep, dark spots. The brand claims that results within one week for fine lines and wrinkles. This Neutrogena product also improves skin firmness and elasticity while remaining gentle to the skin.

Image: Neutrogena.

One reviewer vouched for its rejuvenating benefits, saying, “my complexion looks and feels better than ever. It’s so smooth and soft — looks younger. I’ve received a number of compliments, one person wanting to know what I’m doing to my face, there’s definitely a change.”

Another reviewer added, “it diminished deep wrinkles around my mouth and on my forehead, but it dried those areas out significantly. [There was] redness and peeling, but if you can deal with this, the payoff is amazing.”

Keep in mind that this product is recommended only for retinol users, and not beginners. Massage it into the face every evening, but remember to use a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen or higher during the daytime.

This skin-nourishing serum contains 0.5% retinol, that’s not just like any other. As mentioned before, this face serum includes one of the most potent retinol without a prescription. Although it’s no longer available on site, luckily, Amazon offers the superstar serum with a face cream version that’s just as favorable to aging skin. For only $38, you can get 1 ounce of the Neutrogena retinol serum and 0.5-ounce of the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream. The serum is also offered at Ulta for $47, making this Amazon pack a much better deal.

So, looking for wrinkles and dark spots to be a feature of the past? Try this celeb-loved retinol serum

to see its powerful benefits for yourself.