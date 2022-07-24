These ‘Essential’ $11 Gloves With Over 36,000 Reviews Claim To Be Cut Resistant & Easy-to-Maneuver

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we all have a somewhat love-hate relationship with our kitchens. Whether it’s with organizing the pesky wires or constantly cleaning the microwave, there’s something that bugs us. Most of the time, we have a bone to pick with our knives. Chances are, you’ve had an accident (or nearly had one) with your sharp knife set, leading to a pricey hospital visit. What if that could be a thing of the past?

Thanks to another day of looking through Amazon pages, we found a pair of gloves that thousands adore for their kitchen prep routine. Why are they so beloved? Because they claim to be cut-resistant.

Courtesy of NoCry NoCry.

NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves $11.49, originally $12.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves

is a must-have kitchen tool for chefs and artists who have a little case of butterfingers. No more trips to the hospital after you slide on a pair of these gloves made of a material that’s reportedly four times stronger than leather. Both machine washable and 100 percent food safe, these gloves have over 36,000 Amazon shoppers raving about them.

One shopper said they’re “essential” if you “have sharp knives,” saying: “The gloves are an aid in cutting, not a cure-all for being stupid with cutting. They are ambidextrous and are very comfortable wearing. If I can only find extra large latex gloves, I will put them over the gloves and eliminate the need for washing after handling food… they fit perfectly without being too large.”

Another shopper added, “There’s no more love-hate relationship between me and my mandolin and the grater, and I get so close it’s not even funny, with nary a scrape. I can easily use ALL the food I’m working with instead of worrying about what’s going to happen to my fingers or knuckles and when.”

