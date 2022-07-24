Paulina Porizkova’s Go-To Brand For Her Anti-Aging Skincare Consists of These Refreshing Picks Starting at $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paulina Porizkova has wowed us with her raw, all-too-real captions on aging to stunning bikini photos. It seems like we know almost everything about the complex supermodel. But for the longest time, we couldn’t figure out what products she swore by for her routine — until now.

On July 22, Porizkova gave her fans a long-awaited glimpse into her anti-aging skincare routine, and boy, did she deliver. Porizkova listed every product she uses in her caption: “Alright, time for a little break from deep thoughts with some lighter fare… An informal girlfriend chat about summer skin care routines… I have been on a @beautypie regimen for two years now- and I honestly love the stuff.”

After listing her must-haves, she said, “Everything is from @beautypie, and as such, absolutely affordable. If you get a new annual membership and type in PAULINASENTME, you’ll get 10$ off. And I’ll get a tiny fraction of the proceeds.😁”

So you heard it here, Porizkova adores the Swiss-made brand Beauty Pie for her anti-aging skincare needs. Both chic and powerful, Beauty Pie has some of the most loyal customers out there, and it’s easy to see why.

Now how Beauty Pie works is simple. You can get a subscription to get huge discounts on your products or pay the regular retail price. The Beauty Pie subscription option is broken up into two different categories: Monthly for $12.00 or the Plus membership that bills annually for around $71. (Don’t forget Porizkova’s discount code: PAULINASENTME for $10 off!)

Now that you know the secret, let’s look at some of Porizkova’s favorite products below.

Superactive Capsules Pure Double Vitamin C & Vitamin E Serum — $18.00, originally $72.00

This vitamin-packed anti-aging skincare addition is beloved for its smoothing, brightening, and firming capabilities. Suitable for any skin type, this can be applied easily to your face and neck, like Porizkova does in the morning.

Super Retinol (+ Vitamin C) Night Renewal Moisturizer — $19.20, originally $84.00

In need of a refreshing retinol cream? Look no further than this moisturizer with shea butter, vitamin E, vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acids. Per the supermodel’s video, she uses it at night for the past two years!

Superdrops™ Brightening Niacinamide Serum — $17.40, originally $72.00

Porizkova’s morning routine isn’t complete without this powerful serum that is reported to help you achieve softer, smoother skin.

Superdrops Flash Face Lift Peptide Serum — $21.00, originally $84.00

For that extra plump, voluptuous look, Porizkova swears by this firming and plumping serum for that sought-after glow.\

