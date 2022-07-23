Elizabeth Hurley’s Latest Bikini Video Features This Repairing & Anti-Aging Sunscreen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This is not a drill: we just found another part of Elizabeth Hurley’s well-kept anti-aging skincare routine. Summer is still in full swing, and we’re finding every way to beat the heat. On this journey, we’ve been desperately looking for some celebrity-approved and powerful sunscreens. Thanks to Hurley’s new video, we may have found our next holy grail.

On July 19, Hurley posted a video of herself showing off her skincare essentials while lounging at the pool. She smiled from ear to ear while rocking a vibrant yellow bikini, showing off her hat and sunscreen. The Austin Powers star posted the video with the simple caption, “Hat and SPF 😇 @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique.”

After looking a bit more into the video, we discovered the handy sunscreen she’s so excited about showing off is the Clinique Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream.

The Clinique Sun Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream

is a powerful anti-aging sunscreen that effectively blocks UVA and UVB rays. Both repairing and moisturizing, this face cream is said to help prevent visible damage within a small amount of time. Per the brand, you must apply the oil-free sunscreen 15 minutes prior to sun exposure and then reapply every two hours.

Along with being available on Amazon

, this best-kept-secret is also available on Clinique, Dillards, and Macy’s.

One Macy’s reviewer said, “My skin has all different type of mood swings in the morning… This sunscreen adapted to all my skin mood swings!” Another shopper simply added, “Nice, smooth cream with a pleasant smell. Goes on smoothly.”

