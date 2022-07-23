This Oprah-Approved Brand’s Summer Sale Let’s Shoppers Get Up to 20% Off on Beloved Kitchen Staples

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since we got our own kitchens, we’ve wanted to make the most of it. We’ve spoiled ourselves with the best kitchenware sets and handy gadgets all over TikTok. Really, we’ll spend anything to make our kitchen so functional and stylish that Martha Stewart would want to sublet a stove. Now one brand we have adored since it came on our radar is the space-saving picks from Our Place.

Whether it’s the celebrity-loved Always Pan or the brightly colored Perfect Pot Selena Gomez loves, Our Place lives in our minds rent-free. Along with all the shoppers obsessing over Our Place, it’s also Oprah-approved. But not only does Oprah adore Our Place, but celebs like Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, and Kristen Bell gave the brand their seal of approval as well.

For a very limited time, Our Place is having a secret summer sale where you can get their most loved products on rare sale for 20 percent off. See our top picks below!

Always Pan — $116.00, originally $145.00

The cult-favorite Always Pan is beloved by thousands of shoppers because it is an eight-in-one kitchen tool that can save space. It can replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.

Perfect Pot — $132.00, originally $165.00

The five-star pot is a beloved pick from shoppers because the “game-changing” pot can do so much in one container. Per the brand, it can boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam, and strain.

Fully Prepped Bundle — $212.00, originally $265.00

Prep in style with this limited-time bundle consisting of a walnut cutting board and trio knife set. Both durable and stylish, this set is so easy to store and work with.

Limited-Edition Mug Set — $30.00, originally $40.00

Get ready to swoon over this limited-edition mug set from Our Place. For a limited time, you can snag these porcelain mugs that are available in three muted color options.

