This $11 Tiktok-Viral Hair Clips Set Is Reportedly Perfect for Any Hair Type & a ‘Godsend’ for Hot Weather

Ever since middle school, we adore things that can pull up our hair. We’ve outgrown the damaging clips and hair ties, and now we’re on the hunt for more haircare tools to let us put our hair up easily and with style. Thanks to TikTok, we may have found our next pick.

One TikTok video from @brookebellar_fashion showed her followers what Amazon picks are must-haves, garnering over four million views. Amongst the stylish picks was a set of hair clips that thousands of TikTok and Amazon shoppers adore.

For a limited time, you can get this must-have hair clip set for nearly 30 percent off. See the details below!

Courtesy of Tocess Tocess.

The TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips set

is a colorful, nonslip set of hair clips that can work with any hair type. From thin to thick hair, these trendy clips are designed to hold your hair in place and not snag onto your hair. Available in nearly 20 color choices, these waterproof clips are durable, lightweight, and can fit any aesthetic you’re working to achieve.

Perfect for all-day wear, these viral clips have over 25,000 reviews on Amazon with nearly five stars. One Amazon shopper called it “a Godsend for these scalding hot days!” They said, “I am SOOOO HAPPY!! I can twist my hair up and snap one of these babies on in seconds, and BAM! Instant relief from the heat, and it keeps my hair out of my face. All without giving me a tension headache as most clips and ponytail holders do.”

Another shopper added, “I have worn these every day since I’ve gotten them… They are strong, you can tell, because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should.”

