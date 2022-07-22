Costco Is Selling The Cutest Outdoor Rugs For Fall — Yes, Fall!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a couple of weeks at the end of July and the beginning of August when it’s so hot, it’s hard to believe that fall will ever get here. But guess what, folks? Fall is already on it’s way, and Costco is leading the charge. All the way back in June they were selling Disney haunted house decor, and now, they’ve got a whole slew of outdoor rugs for fall in stock.

The rugs were first spotted by CostcoHotFinds on Instagram. The Happy Harvest Collection rugs have a memory foam core, so they’re super comfortable to stand on, and they have a non-slip backing, too, so they’re safe even if you live somewhere with rainy, wet autumns.

Each rug costs $19.99. Get one, or choose two and try out the layered door mat look. If you don’t have a Costco membership yet, you can sign up here. You’ll want one as the season rolls on and you see more and more cute and practical autumn accessories for your home!

What if you don’t have a Costco membership, or don’t have one near you? Thankfully, other retailers are starting to roll out their fall collections, too. See a couple of our favorite fall door mat options below.

