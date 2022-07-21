Jessica Alba Loves These Super Versatile Sandals From Hunter That Are Beach & Pool Friendly for Just $65

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer isn’t over yet, and that’s enough of a reason to stock up on a few more sandals. And if you’re a shoe shopaholic, then you probably already have a couple in your cart. So, here’s another pair that’s celeb-loved and worth giving a try. Jessica Alba has often been spotted in the Hunter’s Bloom Sandals this season, and for a good reason. These sporty sandals are the perfect pair to bring on the go. The footwear features a comfortable molded footbed, velcro straps, and a chunky yet durable tread that grips well on all terrains. One reviewer vouched for this being an ideal summertime sandal, saying, “[it’s a] versatile summer sandal! Super comfortable and looks good on feet!”

Hunter Bloom Algae Foam Sandal

Right now, you can get this sleek black pair for nearly $65 at Zappos. Hunter’s Bloom Sandal also comes in a black and white style for slightly more at the shoe retailer. Looking for something a bit more budget-friendly? Don’t worry. The mint green version is nicely priced at just $47 if you don’t mind a brighter shade.

The Hunter Sandal is also available onsite in so many other fun colors for $65, where you can find Alba’s exact look in sweet gale green. Good news? These open-toe sandals by no means run small. It ranges from US size 5 to 11.

Plus, there’s more than meets the eyes with these versatile sandals from this popular brand. The sandal is a blend of Hunter’s familiar lightweight EVA and a new algae material that saves the environment. By using the plant extract in this footwear, it helps to reduce waste in the ecosystem as excess algae are extremely harmful.

The Hunter’s Bloom Sandals are definitely a warm weather shoe you need in your closet. Both an eco-friendly and ultra-comfortable option, these Jessica Alba-approved shoes are a great addition.

“The most comfortable and stylish sandals,” said a reviewer. “My feet feel supported and are always comfortable. I walked over 3 miles in these on a hot afternoon and had zero issues!”