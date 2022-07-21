Tons of Martha Stewart’s Best-Selling Books Are Up to 60% Off Today on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart knows how to do it all. She’s an expert home chef, a master at home decor, and she knows a thing or two about gardening, organization, crafting, gift-giving, etc. So when you can get your hands on a Martha Stewart how-to book, you should because you’re then one step closer to home-and-living enlightenment. Right now you can snag a bunch of Stewart’s books for up to 60% off on Amazon and stock your library full of Stewart’s world-renown knowledge.

For example — have you ever wanted to expand your repertoire of one-pot recipes? Stewart has a book for that. The editors of the ‘Martha Stewart Living’ magazine put together over 120 one-pot recipes in this cookbook

that became a ‘New York Times’ bestseller.

‘One Pot: 120+ Easy Meals from Your Skillet, Slow Cooker, Stockpot, and More: A Cookbook’

“Using just one pan, you can stew, steam, sauté, simmer, braise, or roast your way to a fuss-free meal—and minimal cleanup to boot,” the Amazon book description reads. “With chapters devoted to your essential cooking vessels—stockpot, skillet, slow cooker, and more—this book is sure to streamline your meals and to satisfy the people you share them with.”

For a broader learning experience, check out Stewart’s tried-and-true ‘Martha Stewart’s Cooking School’ cookbook

, which is jam-packed full of recipes for at-home chefs of all levels.

‘Martha Stewart’s Cooking School: Lessons and Recipes for the Home Cook: A Cookbook’

“I absolutely LOVE this massive cooking tome,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s a perfect start-from-the-beginning cookbook, from tips and tools, to essential techniques and procedures, to mouthwatering recipes … It’s filled to overflowing with beautiful photographs, charts, step-by-step illustrated instructions, and invaluable highlighted tips.”

After you’re done cleaning your one pot after dinner or snacking on one of Stewart’s classic ‘Cooking School’ dishes, leaf through ‘The Martha Manual’

to pick up a few tips on how to do, well, almost everything.

‘The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything’

“Whether it’s organizing, celebrating, cleaning, decorating, or any number of other life skills, these are the time-tested, Martha-approved strategies for frequent challenges and basic how-to knowledge that everyone should have at the ready,” the listing reads. “Also included are plenty of solutions for the not-so-common conundrums, such as how to transport a decorated cake, bathe a cat, or fold an American flag.”

Next, it’s time to tackle that heap of clutter in your garage, your junk drawer, and your messy daily routine. Stewart can show you how to get organized in all aspects of your life in her book ‘Martha Stewart’s Organizing.’

‘Martha Stewart’s Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines’

This book is full of tips and inspiration on how to work order into your life without causing added stress. Stewart offers her “best guidance, methods, and DIY projects,” the description states, to help you get your life back on track and clutter-free for clearer thinking.

Learn everything from the best! Grab these Martha Stewart how-to books while they’re on sale and feel your brain growing bigger with each flip of the page.