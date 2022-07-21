If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You know that age-old fashion rule that everyone needs the perfect “little black dress” in their wardrobe? The same is true for the perfect skirt. And there’s a skater-style skirt on Amazon that is making big waves because it’s comfy, can be dressed up or down, and is super flattering for people of all sizes.

The Urban CoCo Basic Skater Skirt

comes in over 40 colors and patterns as well as in sizes ranging from extra-small up through 2XL. It’s made with a super-comfortable Spandex blend and features an elastic waistband, so no need to fiddle with annoying zippers or closures. And the skater skirt also comes in a few different lengths, so you can grab the right one for you based on your height and desired fit.

The skirt has over 53,600 five-star ratings, and people say they want to stock up on all the colors.

Urban CoCo Basic Skater Skirt

Image: Urban CoCo Image: Urban CoCo

“Overall the skirt looks nice and flowy,” one five-star reviewer wrote

. “Not too long, not too short. Right above the knee, but over the thighs. Just the right length. Very nice quality … This would definitely be a flattering look for girls of all sizes.”

Another reviewer said, “I’m not someone who is fit, has a flat stomach and curvy hips. In fact, my stomach is a little bigger, no hips, but the skirt flattered my body so perfectly that I am now going to buy more colors, and try the midi skirts too! I would def recommend these skirts! So happy with this purchase.”

And don’t worry about the fabric being see-through. It’s thick and opaque, according to those who love it. “It’s short but definitely covers everything. Great quality, opaque, stretchy waist band, no complaints and I’ll be getting additional colors!” another reviewer wrote.

This is the only skirt you’ll ever need in your closet. And the hardest decision you have to make is which color to get!