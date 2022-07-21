If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Facial scrubs can be really hit or miss. They’re either too harsh and leave your skin feeling red, raw, and dry, or they’re too gentle and don’t do much to clarify your pores and remove dead skin. But finally, a perfect facial scrub has emerged. According to Amazon shoppers, the Elizabeth Mott Vitamin C Face Scrub

is a complete win. It’s super gentle yet evens out discoloration and brings life back to dull skin.

The Elizabeth Mott Vitamin C scrub works with dry, oily, normal, sensitive, and acne-prone skin types and can be used up to three times per week. It’s infused with vitamin C, sunflower oil, and coconut fruit extract, which all work together to brighten uneven skin tone, reduce the signs of aging with fatty acids and antioxidants, and restore your skin’s barrier with linoleic acid to enhance smoothness. And the scrub’s “heat activated” formula warms the skin to let you know that it’s working.

And according to all the five-star reviews, this scrub delivers on every promise.

Elizabeth Mott Vitamin C Face Scrub

“I have very sensitive skin. Any bump or pimple that appears on my face creates a dark mark,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This face scrub has helped me prevent breakouts and evened out any discoloration and the dark marks on my face.”

“Absolutely LOVE this product,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I don’t typically use a lot of face products or face care business, and this changed EVERYTHING … I have sensitive skin, and am prone to rosacea, and was really worried this would burn like the sun. It did not. Instead, it smooths out my face surface and heats out the sebum and oils. If remotely possible I would not go without this product ever again. Absolutely recommend this to anyone fighting with those minor blemishes or grumpy pores.”

Your search for the perfect facial scrub is over. Elizabeth Mott’s Vitamin C Face Scrub

will change your skincare game for good.