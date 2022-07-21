People Say This Under-$11 Retinol Fades Dark Spots & Minimizes Fine Lines Within Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve recently noticed your skin has lost its glow or has an uneven texture, then you’ve probably been searching for a retinol youth serum to solve the problem. But finding the right one is an overwhelming challenge, and chances are, a lot of them won’t actually do anything to improve the look of your fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.

Well, according to Sephora and Amazon shoppers

, the anti-aging retinol serum from The INKEY List actually delivers on its promise to fix uneven skin tone. The cruelty-free formula uses a potent-yet-gentle mix of RetiStar Stabilised Retinol 1% and Granactive Retinoid 0.5%, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and squalane, which hydrates and soothes the skin.

This formula releases retinol over a longer period of time, which lessens the risk of irritation. But even though it takes a bit longer to kick in than most serums, people say they notice a difference in their skin within a few days.

“There are no words for how much this product changed my skin,” one Sephora shopper wrote. “I did my research before starting retinol and this is a well-recommended and safe option … It truthfully practically clears any breakouts overnight, and I have noticed my discoloration has improved over time.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “Can you say AmaZING, this product is fantastic … I saw a difference within a few days, my fine lines were minimizing and my dark spots fading makes me a happy girl. I do advise that if you have sensitive skin don’t use every day at first, let your skin adapt slowly.”

And over on Amazon, one shopper said that in a week’s time, their skin has done a complete 180. “I’ve only been using it for about a week and I’ve already noticed a difference! My pores are definitely tighter and the fine lines on my forehead and under my eyes seem to be slightly less noticeable.”

Add The INKEY List’s retinol serum — currently going for under $11 at Sephora — into your skincare routine and watch the magic happen.