Tons of Rae Dunn Halloween Decor Pieces Are Under $20 at HomeGoods Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Rae Dunn says it’s officially Halloween season, then it’s officially Halloween season! Rae Dunn’s latest spooky decor just dropped at HomeGoods and there are so many cute pieces that will get you in the spooky season spirit. From wine tumblers and dish towels to candles and plant pots, there’s bound to be a Rae Dunn item on this list that will haunt you forever if you don’t click “add to cart.”

Rae Dunn is best known for the quippy sayings and quotes that appear on almost all the brand’s items, and Rae Dunn delivers yet again. You can show off your sense of humor while keeping your house very Halloween-y.

Here are a few of the best items from the collection — most of which are under $20.

Stainless Steel Witches Brew Wine Tumbler

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $7.99 Buy now Sign Up

Keep your favorite brew cold with the Rae Dunn Witch’s Brew wine tumbler. It’s BPA-free, features double-wall construction to keep beverages cool, and keeps messes to a minimum thanks to the silicone-sealed lid.

Wicked Witch and Basic Witch Kitchen Towels

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

This set of three kitchen towels perfectly encapsulates your two moods: wicked or basic. The third towel comes in that iconic orange-and-black stripe that pairs perfectly with any witch’s hat and broom.

Ceramic Jar with Pumpkin Knob Lid

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

When that first feeling of autumn air hits, you know it’s finally time to pumpkin spice things up! And this ceramic jar from Rae Dunn is a good reminder to do just that. Use it to store your bat wings and eye of newt or stuff it full of your favorite pumpkin spice coffee. However you choose to use it, it’ll look super cute on your counter.

Home Sweet Haunted Home Pillow

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $16.99 Buy now Sign Up

A take on the classic needlepoint pillow, the Rae Dunn “Home Sweet Haunted Home” pillow has a quaint haunted house illustration on one side and buffalo plaid on the back. The cover is also removable so you can throw it in the wash at the end of the season.

Boo Y’all Ghost Birdhouse

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

Even birds celebrate Halloween! This adorable “Boo Y’all” ghost birdhouse from Rae Dunn looks cute hanging outside or sitting on your kitchen counter. The ghost’s open mouth is big enough to let birds hang out inside and the shimmering finish makes this piece glint in the sun.

Nine Lives Planter with Figural Cat

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

The “Nine Lives” plant pot from Rae Dunn‘s Halloween collection is perfect for spooky season, but will live more than one life throughout the rest of the year. Check out the cute black cat hanging off the rim — he just wants to see what you’re growing! This pot also comes with a drainage hole and attached saucer so your plants’ roots don’t have to risk one of their lives to root rot.

Hocus Pocus Apple Cedarwood Scented Candle

Image: Rae Dunn Image: Rae Dunn

Buy Now $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

And what would Halloween be if you didn’t set the mood with a signature fall scent? Rae Dunn’s “Hocus Pocus” candle features an apple cedarwood scent and three wicks so you can burn the black candle for hours on end.

Check out the entire line of Rae Dunn Halloween pieces over on the HomeGoods website and buy your favorites before they sell out and go up in smoke.