Whether you’re a kid who refuses to take off his Spider-Man costume or an adult who dissects every Avengers movie on Reddit message boards, you’re gonna love this new Marvel collection from school, home, and office supplies company Yoobi. From glitter-filled superhero journals and mini office supply kits to Spider-Man composition notebooks and lunch kits, this collection has everything in the Marvel universe a fan could want. (Except for an authentic replica of Thor’s hammer, but let’s not get greedy.)

This super-powered collection of back-to-school essentials has lots of items your kiddo will want to grab to stock her backpack before September. And why not make your work desk or craft station a lot more rad with some supplies that put the fun in functional? Plus, you can feel good about adding any of these Yoobi x Marvel items to your Amazon cart: For every Yoobi item you purchase, another Yoobi item will be donated to a child in need in the U.S.

There are dozens of options to choose from, so we rounded up six of our favorites. Because the Gauntlet hold six Infinity Stones, obvi.

Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Gadget Case

This Yoobi x Marvel pencil box features Spider-Man icons floating in interactive glitter on the lid and double-sided storage for your supplies. The top compartment contains a pen or pencil holder and a built-in dual pencil sharpener, while te bottom compartment has room for even more writing utensils. The small side storage fits ear pods, erasers, or a USB drive perfectly.

Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Water Bottle

This 20-ounce Yoobi x Marvel kawaii print water bottle is made of high-impact Tritan plastic, with silicone inserts over the spout and vent to make it watertight and leak-proof when closed. A pop-up straw makes it easy to drink from and a big loop handle allows for easy carrying for on-the-go activities. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

Yoobi x Marvel Avengers Insulated Lunch Bag

This Yoobi reusable lunch bag features a black and white all-over Kawaii Avengers print. An insulated interior keeps your food at the perfect temperature and an outside pocket stores a water bottle. A durable, top zipper closure secures all contents.

Yoobi x Marvel Composition Notebooks

This set of three Kawaii Marvel notebooks

are perfect for taking notes, jotting down to-do lists, or journaling. Sewn binding keeps all 100 college-ruled pages secure while opening flat for easy writing.

Yoobi x Marvel SuperheroGel Pens

This set of siz colorful Marvel gel pens

with silicone superhero charms, medium tip, and a comfortable grip are great fun to use for notetaking, journaling, or doodling.

Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Glitter Journal

This red Spider-Man journal

is bound with a hardcover that has liquid glitter underneath a metallic web design. Ideal for to-do lists and tasks, business and classroom notes, or meditation and fitness journaling, the compact journal has 120 lined pages.

You can shop the entire collection on Amazon.