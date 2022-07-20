J. Lo’s Secret to Long, Voluminous Lashes Is This $5 Pack of Falsies From Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez’s big secret is finally out. Everyone already knows that the megastar and Ben Affleck officially tied the knot this past weekend. But there’s another piece of classified information that we have all the deets for: J.Lo’s recent beauty looks. There’s no denying that we want to know what she credits to her pre-wedding glow — besides her neverending love for Affleck, of course. Celebrity Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan recently released on her Instagram all the products she used on Jennifer Lopez.

From Bobbi Brown contour to Huda Beauty eyeshadow , the makeup artist gave a complete breakdown of every product. And we spotted one particular product that should be on top of your shopping list: Her flawless lashes. J.Lo’s stunning falsies definitely caught our attention for more reasons than one. Not only do her false lashes deliver a dramatic flair, but they’re insanely cheap. The i-ENVY Real Fluffy lashes that the superstar wore only cost $5 on Amazon.

i-ENVY Real Fluffy Fake Lashes

Image: i-ENVY. Courtesy of i-ENVY.

i-ENVY Real Fluffy Fake Lashes $4.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Real Fluffy Lashes enhance your natural beauty with its long, voluminous wave effect. These full-looking eyelashes make your eyes seem bigger, brighter, and mesmerizing.

They’re made with a high-quality processed fiber that’s similar to real mink fur. However, the curled fake eyelashes feel even more soft and weightless for all-day wear.

Lopez specifically wore the Real Fluffy style 2, but they’re quickly running out. Luckily, there are five other versions still available on Amazon to try out.

So, give yourself a new look with i-ENVY’s Real Fluffy Lashes that have Jennifer Lopez’s stamp of approval. Hurry though, because her exact style won’t last long once the news gets out.