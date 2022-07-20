If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer travel season is in full swing, with jet-setters ready to fulfill every vacation fantasy that the pandemic has postponed. Are you ready to pack your bags? Before you get started, it might be time to upgrade your suitcase because Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale includes a chic luggage option so deeply discounted you kinda can’t afford not to buy it.

The Vacay Future Uptown Spinner Suitcase is a dead ringer for an Away brand bag, the celeb-favorite luggage that Meghan Markle gifted her baby shower guests. Available in a gorgeous cassis color or basic black with a 33% discount during Nordstrom’s annual sale, the Vacay suitcase is exactly what you need for your next vacation. Not only is it lightweight, it offers a multistage telescopic trolley handle system and four 360-degree double wheels. Inside, there is a removable wet pocket, integrated wet pocket, integrated shoe pockets, and a large compression pad to keep belongings in place. Plus, an expansion zipper adds two inches of depth so you can make space for any souvenirs you pick up on your travels. Made of recycled plastic, the Vacay Future Uptown Spinner contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials so you can look good and feel good about carrying it!

Image: Vacay Future. Courtesy of Nordstrom

While it doesn’t offer the Away functionality of also serving as a phone charger, today’s airports have you covered on that front with charging stations at practically every terminal. And shoppers don’t seem to mind: “The color is perfect and it is big enough to hold everything I need!” raves one. “It’s perfect for any travel trip!”

Others noted that the Vacay is “very easy to pack and unpack, “held up well on flights,” and is “easy to handle.” Sounds like it checks all the boxes as the perfect suitcase to meet all our summer travel needs!