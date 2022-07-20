If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to swimsuit shopping, you’ve long been able to manipulate the type of coverage you get based on the cut option you select. But nowadays, unique features like added embellishments, wrap-waists and more make it easier than ever to feel comfortable and secure on the beach or poolside. And even better, brands like Target make it easier than ever to shop for a flatting swimsuit that you’ll actually think is cute.

Shoppers are over the moon about discovering this Summersalt swimsuit dupe on Target, and for good reason. First of all, it’s less than half of the cost of the designer style. The one-piece comes in a color block style with one side being a darker navy blue and the other is a complementary aqua blue. Two fabric pieces wrap around from the back of the suit to tie up in the front, creating the ultimate stomach-smoothing feature that helps you feel more secure and adds just the right amount of coverage.

Courtesy of Target

Wrap Tie Colorblock Swimsuit

Wrap Tie Colorblock Swimsuit $40

You know a bathing suit is good when shoppers can’t stop sounding off in the review section. “Definitely one of the best swim suits I have ever bought,” wrote one reviewer. “I got a M to fit my hips I am only 35” at my bust, but it tightens enough to be supportive and secure.”

Another shopper said, “This is the most flattering bathing suit I have ever owned. I did have to size up because I am long waisted. I normally wear two pieces but feel very stylish in this suit. It stays in all the right places when swimming.”

Most reviewers can’t believe the quality of the suit for the price it’s listed at. “I am always nervous with cheaper suits that the support won’t be sufficient but this was a pleasant surprise so a great bargain at the price,” wrote another reviewer.

This swimsuit is available in size XS to XL and features a medium coverage backside, along with sewn-in cups in the bra line. If you’re not totally convinced on this bra, Target also has tons of other swimwear options starting at just $15, so you can find the perfect cut and fit for you this summer. I mean, while the temperatures are skyrocketing with no end in sight, you might as well spend as much time as you can in the water.