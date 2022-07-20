PS5s Are Under $1,000 at This Secret Sale — Here’s What Else to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is great for many reasons: Time by the pool, BBQs, vacations, and summer Fridays. But even better than summer fun is all of the sales that happen during the warmer months. Recently, we’ve been gifted with Amazon Prime Day, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and now it’s time for QVC’s Black Friday in July Sale.

The sale is in full swing and runs until July 25th at 11:59 pm. The entire site features markdowns across most categories, with the largest deals in the home and furniture sections. But the best discount that we can’t resist is this PS5 that’s under $1000. See the PS5 on sale now, plus other items you can save on ahead.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

PS5 Console w/ Horizon West Game Token, 2 Games, Voucher — $899.96, originally $1,049.96

QVC

Landing on a PS5 that won’t break the bank is a difficult task, but we found one from QVC’s sale that is the best deal we’ve seen this year. This package comes with the console, two games, a voucher, and Horizon West Game Token. And the best part? QVC offers five easy payments, so you don’t have to make the whole payment upfront.

PS5 Console w/ Horizon West Game Token, 2 Games, Voucher $899.96 Buy now Sign Up

Other Markdowns to Shop

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System — $169.99, originally $219.99

Ninja

This blending system has everything you need to make cooking and entertaining a breeze. The kit comes with a blender base, a 72-oz pitcher with a lid, a six-stack blade, two 24-oz to-go cups with lids, a 64-oz processing bowl, quad blade, and dough blade. You can chop, puree, and blend almost anything with the Ninja system. But hurry, this deal is so good, it’s sure to sell out fast!

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System $169.99 Buy now Sign Up

Bliss 30″ Wide Lounger w/ Adjustable Canopy & Drink Holder — $149.99, originally $170.99

QVC

Summer is just getting started, and if you haven’t snagged some comfortable lounge chairs, you have to take a look at these. The Bliss wide lounger folds so you can easily store and transport it. The chair also has an adjustable canopy that shields you from the hot sun. The lounge chair also reclines and has a tray that holds cold drinks or your favorite electronic devices.

Bliss 30 $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

NewAir Compact Portable Air Conditioner — $354.99, originally $499.99

QVC

If you need an additional way to cool your home when temperatures skyrocket, this portable air conditioner is the answer. The air conditioner cools areas up to 200 square feet.

NewAir Compact Portable Air Conditioner $354.99 Buy now Sign Up

LUCID Comfort Collection 12″ Gel Hybrid Queen Mattress — $517.49, originally $574.99

QVC