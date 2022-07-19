These Teva Dupes Have Become Amazon Shoppers’ ‘New Favorite Sandals’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tevas are one of those summer sandals that never go out of fashion. But if you’ve been on the fence about splurging on sandals that you know will get dirty from all your summer fun, then pause and take a look at these bestselling dupes on Amazon. The CIOR Women’s Sport Sandals

are just a fraction of the Teva price and Amazon shoppers say they are just as good for outdoor adventures as the real thing.

Available in 22 Teva-inspired prints, the CIOR sandals feature a cushy EVA “yoga mat” sole that absorbs impact and helps you maintain grip while you walk. The polyester webbing is quick-drying and the included arch support keeps your feet comfortable all day, no matter what kind of adventures you get up to.

And for under $30, you absolutely can’t beat the price.

CIOR Women’s Sport Sandals

“Let me tell you, these shoes are worth it. If you’re on the fence, BUY THEM,” one five-star reviewer said. “I’ve had mine for a little under a year now and they’ve done everything with me. I originally bought them because I’m a field biologist and needed some shoes for our water days. I’ve kayaked, canoed, hiked Maine, swam and hiked Hawaii in these. For the price, you really can’t beat it.”

“These are my new favorite sandals,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “So comfortable. Even when chasing my pup around for extended periods of time.”

So before your splurge on a name-brand sandal, try the CIOR sandals first. If the reviews tell you anything, you probably won’t feel the need to invest in Tevas any time soon.