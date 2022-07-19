This La Mer Skincare Set Is Under $100 at Nordstrom Right Now & Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t heard, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing. It’s one of the most anticipated sales of the summer, with some of the largest deals on clothes, accessories, and of course, beauty! Now is the best time to snag beauty products that you wouldn’t necessarily buy right now while they’re on sale. One deal you don’t want to miss? This hydration gift set from La Mer that’s only $95.

La Mer is known for luxurious formulas in each one of its skincare products. But, these luxuries do come with an expensive price tag. Typically products from La Mer costs around $100 dollars and up, but right now, you can score four products for under the price of one. Even though this gift set features travel-size products, your skin will still reap the benefits of a full-size item. The set includes four of La Mer’s bestselling products that hydrate and renew skin. Here’s what you get:

Cleansing Foam

The Treatment Lotion

Renewal Oil

Crème De Le Mer

La Mer Radiant Hydration Set $95 — $155 Value

La Mer

Radiant Hydration Set $95 Buy now Sign Up

The Cleansing Foam is crafted with sea algae fibers and a proprietary miracle broth that helps to brighten and cleanse the skin. The wash leaves your complexion with a healthy-looking, energized glow. One shopper said, “hands down, this is the best cleanser I have ever used in my life. It’s very soft and gentle, but totally goes to work clearing up blemishes and bringing hydration back to my skin. After just a couple of days, the difference is noticeable. The formula itself is so soft and feels like velvet on the skin.”

The set also has the Treatment Lotion and a Renewal Oil, which deeply hydrates skin and adds radiance. The final piece of the kit is the Créme de la Mer — a moisturizing cream that heals, firms, and plumps complexions. One shopper loved the cream so much, they called it “perfection in a bottle,” before adding, “My skin has never been happier or looked better. My confidence has increased, and my want to take better care of my whole self has taken flight. It may sound grandiose to say such a thing about skin care products, but they truly have been life-changing for me, the pick-me-up I needed as I near 40.”

The La Mer Radiant Hydration Set is an excellent deal that won’t last long, so head to Nordstrom now to snag your own set while it’s only $95.