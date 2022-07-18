Oprah Loves This ‘Buttery Soft’ Barefoot Dreams Cardigan & It’s 30% Off at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Barefoot Dreams has been known to be one of Oprah’s most loved brands, from their plush robes to the celeb-fave throw blanket. But there’s another cozy staple from the Oprah-approved brand that made her favorite thing’s list a few years back: The CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. And with over 3,800 reviews at Nordstrom, shoppers seem to favor this delightfully soft sweater as well. Typically $116 at full price, this flowy cardigan is now under $80 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. For a limited time, you can get a little over 30 percent off this beloved cardigan.

Made from an ultra-soft knit, you’ll want to stay wrapped up in this cardigan all year long. It’s easy, light, and cozy — everything that makes for a perfect loungewear piece. Barefoot Dream’s Circle Cardigan also comes with sizeable front pockets and provides excellent coverage with its long length and sleeves. You can get the snug-fit cardigan in either a light grey, black or tan shade.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Image: . Courtesy of Barefoot Dreams.

Although a few reviewers had concerns about shedding, many others couldn’t get enough of the cardigan’s incredible softness. Many reviewers claim its luxury feel makes it worth every penny.

“This Barefoot dreams cardigan feels so buttery soft, and warm. I love it,” said a Nordstrom shopper. Another one added, “Seriously, it’s the softest material ever!”

The CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan from Barefoot Dreams offers long-lasting comfort and warmth whether you’re lounging or on the go. And since it’s one of Oprah’s top picks and on sale, then it’s guaranteed a spot in your shopping carts. So, check out this Oprah-loved Barefoot Dreams cardigan on sale right now at Nordstrom.