Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Skincare Brand Has a Glow Serum That Makes Skin ‘Firmer & Brighter’

Drew Barrymore’s glowing skin is something to talk about — it’s always healthy looking, dewy, and fresh even though she’s a busy, working mom. So how does she do it? Barrymore has shared her skincare routine via Instagram and credits her glowing skin to Three Ships Beauty.

The Jojoba Oil Serum boasts multiple benefits like minimizing the appearance of pores, reducing excess oil, and leaving the skin with a luxurious dewy finish, thanks to the included vitamin E and camellia oil. But the most impressive feature of the serum is its “chemical structure that is nearly identical to your skin’s natural sebum.” The serum also keeps skin bright and firm thanks to the blend of jojoba and camellia oils that help to heal the skin’s lipid barrier, which is responsible for plump and firm skin cells. All you have to do to get Barrymore’s same glow is add two to three drops of the serum morning and night after cleansing your skin. Pat it into your face and let your skin absorb it.

Ahead, see what shoppers had to say about the new serum.

Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum

Three Ships

Like Barrymore, reviewers, also can’t get enough of the skincare brand that’s responsible for glowing skin. “My face feels firmer and brighter after using Glow,” one satisfied shopper said. “This serum definitely lives up to its name!” “My face feels firmer and brighter after using Glow,” one satisfied shopper wrote. “This serum definitely lives up to its name!”

Another shopper said, “I have had rough skin for the longest time, and I have tried many products, peels, etc., for smoother skin but to no avail. Until I came by this serum, and what a game changer it was! Within the first week, I noticed my skin glowed, and people around me also noticed! This is my third purchase of the serum, and it has become a staple in my skincare routine. Highly recommend it to anyone looking for clear, smooth, and glowing skin!”

The brand is known for selling out of their Drew Barrymore-approved serums, so don’t wait — fill your cart up with a bottle (or two) of the jojoba oil serum.