Ashley Tisdale Just Launched a Target-Exclusive Beauty Brand That’s All About Self-Care — & Items Start at $8

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you know Ashley Tisdale from her Disney Channel days, or have been keeping up with her and her growing family on Instagram, the multi-hyphenate star is just getting started with her lifestyle brand, Frenshe.

Named after her married name, Frensh, Frenshe first launched as a digital wellness space with blog posts, shopping guides, health tips and more and now, the first product line has launched. Being Frenshe has landed exclusively at Target.com and will be rolling out in Target stores across the country during the next few weeks.

On the Frenshe blog, Tisdale said she created Being Frenshe to be used part of a wellness ritual that can help keep users centered, relaxed and even energized when needed. “The more I learned about the connection between scent and emotion, the more I saw that certain fragrances have the incredible power to shift our mood,” she wrote. “At the same time, I witnessed the power of small, everyday rituals—those moments when we pause to take care of ourselves—in improving my overall well-being. All of this inspired me to create what is now Being Frenshe.”

The line officially drops on Target.com today and you can shop by scent story or by product type. Here are some of our picks for the best products to pick up now.

Courtesy of Target.

Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist

I’m obsessed with a scent you can use in multiple different ways. Spray this mist on your pillow to relax you for bed, or spray it on your hair when you’re ready to go out to dinner after a long day running errands in the elements. No matter how you use it, you can pick it up in a few different scent options to secure your favorite.

Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Target.

Frenshe Milky Bath Bomb

All of the products in the Being Frenshe collection are made with Mood Boosting Scent Technology, which means the scents that you shop are scientifically proven to help you unwind and rest, like this lavender bath bomb set.

Frenshe Milky Bath Bomb $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Target.

Being Frenshe Glow On Perfume Oil

Keep this concentrated perfume oil in your bag or at your desk and roll it on to the temples, neck, wrists or anywhere you need it for a refreshing scent boost.

Being Frenshe Glow On Perfume Oil $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Target.

Hand Serum

Skin loving ingredients like squalane and shea butter allow you to reapply this hand serum as much as you’d like throughout the day. This 2 oz size is just $8.

Hand Serum $7.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Target.

Frenshe Reset Candle

I love a candle moment, especially one that releases a relaxing scent to aid in any bath or bedtime routine.

Frenshe Reset Candle $13.99 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Target.

Multi-tasking Body & Scalp Scrub

The products in the Being Frenshe collection typically serve more than one purpose. This scrub can be used on the scalp or the body to slough off dead skin while relaxing with the mood-boosting scent.